8. DETROIT (6-10)

LAST SEASON: Detroit dropped seven of its last 10 games under first-year coach Matt Patricia, reaching double digits in losses for the first time since 2012. Lions were reeling on and off-field after trading receiver Golden Tate to Philadelphia for a third-round pick in October. It got worse for offense when rookie running back Kerryon Johnson and Marvin Jones had season-ending knee injuries. The team did accomplish its goals of improving the running game and ability to stop the run.

DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 07: Kerryon Johnson #33 of the Detroit Lions runs for yardage against Oren Burks #42 of the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Ford Field on October 7, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

FREE AGENCY: Signed Trey Flowers and re-signed Romeo Okwara, turning a defensive end into potential strength instead of glaring weakness. Signed wide receiver Danny Amendola, cornerbacks Justin Coleman and Rashaan Melvin, tight end Jesse James, and running back C.J. Anderson to address needs with solid veterans.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 30: Trey Flowers #98 of the New England Patriots reacts during the third quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

THEY NEED: TE, WR, OL, LB, S.

THEY DON’T NEED: RB, QB, C, DT, CB.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Iowa TE T.J. Hockenson; LSU LB Devin White; Alabama OL Jonah Williams.

BLOOMINGTON, IN – OCTOBER 13: T.J. Hockenson #38 of the Iowa Hawkeyes catches a touchdown pass against the Indiana Hossiers at Memorial Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

OUTLOOK: Lions should invest in pass-catching options for Matthew Stafford and giving franchise quarterback first-round caliber tight end would be a step in the right direction. Detroit has drafted only one receiver (Kenny Golladay) and one tight end (Michael Roberts) since selecting TE Eric Ebron No. 10 overall in 2014. After releasing Ebron last year and failing to replace him, it seems like good time to take tight end early and at least one receiver during three-day draft.

