



– With 1700 people heading to Mackinac Island for the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Policy Conference in a few weeks, Patti Poppe, Chairman of the 2019 annual conference, talked about the event and its focus on “one Michigan.”

Poppe who is also President & CEO of Consumers Energy, appeared with Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, and Sandy Baruah, President & CEO of the Chamber on MICHIGAN MATTERS to talk about issues that will be red hot on the island.

The panel appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of the CBS 62 show, as they talked about politics including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the state’s 49th governor, and her tenure so far.

Poppe said Whitmer had come to Jackson to hold a town hall about her plan to fix the roads.

CMS is based in Jackson.Among those scheduled to appear at the upcoming conference is former Govs. Jeb Bush and John Kasich and also Stacey Abram’s – a rising star in the Democratic Party who ran for governor in Georgia and almost won.

Other top CEOs, leaders from education and politics will also be on hand on the island.

Ilitch, a regent at the University of Michigan, discussed how the celebrity-college admissions scandal involving actors who paid to have their children admitted to other top colleges (UM was not involved) has still impacted UM.

Also on the show is a sneak peek at a new project called I. Detroit which will tell the story of the Motor City through the eyes of 100 people.

Lashinda T. Stair, 1st Assistant Chief of the Detroit Police Department; Marcus Lyon, an artist involved with I.Detroit, and Wendy Lewis Jackson, Managing Partner-Detroit of the The Kresge Foundation talk about their role in the unique project.

Lyon, who did a similar project in Brazil, discussed how Detroit stood out among cities in the U.S. and why the project (which will debut in 2020) has found traction here.

