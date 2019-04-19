Menu
First Forecast Tonight- Friday April 19, 2019
Cloudy, with chances for showers and breezy winds overnight
4 hours ago
Court Affirms $50K Payment In Islamic Marriage Agreement
A court says a Detroit-area man must pay his former wife $50,000 under the terms of their Islamic marriage certificate.
Canada Lynx Caught In Michigan's Thumb Moves To The UP
An animal rarely seen in Michigan has been released in the wild in the Upper Peninsula.
Michigan Lottery Results 4/18/19
These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Michigan Matters: The Road to Mackinac and Celebrity College Admissions Scandal
Carol Cain takes a look at a fascinating new project called I.Detroit.. which will tell the story of the Motor City through the eyes of 100 people.
Entrance To These 2 Michigan National Parks Is Free On Saturday
To celebrate the kickoff of National Park Week 2019, entry to a number of national parks is free on Saturday, April 20.
1 Michigander Dead From Listeria Outbreak
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the outbreak has been linked to sliced meats and cheeses.
First Forecast Tonight- Friday April 19, 2019
Cloudy, with chances for showers and breezy winds overnight
4 hours ago
First Forecast Weather April 19, 2019 (Today)
Cooler Temps and More Rain Possible
8 hours ago
Detroit To See More Light Rainfall This Week
Detroit will see a return of light rainfall over the next few days.
Spring Weather Returns This Weekend Across Metro Detroit
Winter's return in Michigan appears to be over and the weekend brings back the spring weather you might hope for in April.
Stream The RBC Heritage
The RBC Heritage comes to you live from Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Dana Warrior, Ultimate Warrior's Widow, Now Integral Part Of WWE
As a WWE brand ambassador, Dana Warrior keeps a busy outreach schedule, but has recently been crafting storylines with the creative team.
Big Ten Players To Watch This Fall
A look at football players in the Big Ten this spring who are poised to have standout seasons this fall
Big Ten QB Competitions Run Into Preseason
The week started with nine of the 14 Big Ten teams coming out of spring practices planning to continue quarterback auditions in August. The number was down to seven by Friday.
The 3 best music venues in Detroit
Wondering where to find the best music venues in town?
5 Ways To Enjoy Your Week In Detroit
Looking to mix things up this week? From a side hustle seminar to an Easter extravaganza, here are some solid options to help you get social around town.
8 Upcoming High School Baseball Games To Keep An Eye On
It's a big week in regional high school baseball. Here's a preview of 8 boys varsity baseball games to watch this week in and around Detroit.
Celebrate Earth Day Across Metro Detroit
In observance of Earth Day on April 22, there are several events planned across Metro Detroit to help you celebrate our beautiful planet.
Here are Detroit's Top 5 Fitness Spots
In search of a new favorite fitness spot in Detroit?
Donut Bar + Coffee Debuts in Troy, With Doughnuts and More
Doughnut fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 856 E. Big Beaver Road , the new arrival is called Donut Bar + Coffee.
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Final Four Guide: Navigating Downtown Minneapolis
While some streets near U.S. Bank Stadium will be closed or restricted in preparation for the NCAA Final Four, there are numerous parking and transportation options available.
4 Pro Teams Get Michigan License Plates
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, team executives and some of their past legends on Tuesday unveiled four new license plates each featuring a logo of the Lions, Pistons, Red Wings or Tigers.
BMW Adds 185K Vehicles To Recall Over Fire Risk
BMW is adding nearly 185,000 vehicles in the U.S. to a 2017 recall for possible engine fires.
Stream The RBC Heritage
April 19, 2019 at 5:10 pm
