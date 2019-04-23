Looking to mix things up this week? From a yoga class to a movie screening, here are some solid options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.
Wine and Conversations
Wine and Conversations is an ongoing series of events. Topics of discussion revolve around the cultural and entertainment economics of Detroit. The House of Pure Vin is hosting this event.
When: Tuesday, April 23, 6-8 p.m.
Where: House of Pure Vin, 1433 Woodward Ave.
Admission: Free
Detroit 2050
This panel discussion will focus on the future of sustainability in Detroit. In recognition of Earth Day, it will examine sustainability in relation to the city’s development.
When: Wednesday, April 24, 6-8 p.m.
Where: International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 58, 1358 Abbott St.
Admission: Free
YMCA Healthy Kids Day 2019
The Boll Family YMCA is hosting its annual Healthy Kids Day event. The program will feature new activities and healthy habits. Expect a healthy living obstacle course, bounce house and more.
When: Saturday, April 27, noon-3 p.m.
Where: Boll Family YMCA, 1401 Broadway St.
Admission: Free
City Glow Yoga
This yoga class will take place in Beacon Park. You will wear wireless headphones during a silent disco yoga session. Lindsay Holder of Living Waters Yoga Detroit will serve as instructor.
When: Saturday, April 27, 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Beacon Park, 1901 Grand River Ave.
Admission: Free
Family Funday Films
The Detroit Public Library’s Popular Library & Film Department is hosting this free film screening. There is a new feature film each week. This week’s movie is “Fences,” which features Denzel Washington in the leading role.
When: Sunday, April 28, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Where: Detroit Public Library, 5201 Woodward Ave.
Admission: Free
