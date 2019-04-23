Michigan AG Nessel Plans Crackdown On Worker MisclassificationMichigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Monday her office will target businesses that cheat their employees of wages, pledging a forceful crackdown on what she called an under-the-radar problem that also lets companies dodge taxes.

Marking Tires Of Parked Cars Ruled Unconstitutional In MichiganMarking tires to enforce parking rules is like entering property without a search warrant, a federal court said Monday as it declared the practice unconstitutional in Michigan and three other states.

The Rwandan Genocide 25 Years Later; Building A Bridge Of HopeRwandan Genocide Survivor Sunday Justin Nzitatira Discusses The Deaths of 800,000 People Who Were Murdered During The 1994 Genocide In Rwanda

Michigan Man Who Impersonated Mom Stole $175K From Social Security A man who impersonated his late mother's voice has pleaded guilty to illegally collecting $175,000 in Social Security benefits for nearly 16 years.

US Expands Probe Into Air Bag Failures To 12.3M VehiclesU.S. auto safety regulators have expanded an investigation into malfunctioning air bag controls to include 12.3 million vehicles because the bags may not inflate in a crash. The problem could be responsible for as many as eight deaths.

New Website Aimed At Preserving Detroit's Civil Rights HistoryAn activist and a researcher are launching a website aimed at preserving the stories of Detroit's civil rights movement.