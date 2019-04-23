Filed Under:detroit news

LANSING (AP) — Michigan lawmakers are moving to ban the possession of e-cigarettes by minors.

Legislation approved unanimously by the Senate on Tuesday would also prohibit the sale of the battery-operated devices to people under age 18.

The federal government already bars e-cigarettes sales to minors. But supporters of the Michigan bills say having state-level restrictions would make it easier for law enforcement and schools to keep the nicotine-addictive “vaping” devices off campuses.

First- and second-time violators would receive a civil infraction, punishable by a maximum $50 fine. Additional violations would be a misdemeanor, also subject to a $50 fine.

The measures go to the House next.

Former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder vetoed similar bills, saying they would not have gone far enough in regulating e-cigarettes.

