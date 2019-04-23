The Farm At St. Joe's Wants You To 'Be Well'Eating healthy obviously has its benefits, but eating healthy can also be expensive. Which often makes it a challenge for those less fortunate. The Farm at St. Joe's is making a difference by providing healthy foods to those in need. The program is aimed at reducing childhood obesity by giving low-income families access to fresh produce.

Man Sentenced To 3-6 Years In Utica Dog Stabbing A judge has sentenced a suburban Detroit man to three to six years in prison for stabbing his dog and leaving it to die under a park picnic table.

Senate Budget Boosts Road Spending, Far Short Of Whitmer's PlanA transportation budget advancing in Michigan's Legislature would boost road spending, but far short of the $1.9 billion net increase proposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Michigan Senate OKs State Ban On E-Cigarettes For MinorsMichigan lawmakers are moving to ban the possession of e-cigarettes by minors.

Detroit Man Pleads Guilty In Crash That Killed Retired Sergeant A Detroit man has pleaded guilty in connection with a car crash that killed a retired suburban police sergeant.

Google's Waymo Picks Detroit For Self-Driving FactoryGoogle's self-driving car spinoff Waymo says it will reopen an axle plant in Detroit to convert conventional vehicles so they can drive autonomously.