14141 Pfent St.

Here’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 14141 Pfent St. It’s listed for $700/month for its 721 square feet of space.

The building offers on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs. There isn’t a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

9932 Lawton St., #8

Located at 9932 Lawton St., #8, here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that’s listed for $675/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Hairball alert: cats are welcome. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

20415 W. Seven Mile Road

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 20415 W. Seven Mile Road. It’s listed for $650/month for its 700 square feet of space.

The building offers on-site laundry. If you’ve got a pet, you’ll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

21701 W. McNichols Road (Riverdale)

Here’s a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 21701 W. McNichols Road that’s going for $650/month.

The unit offers air conditioning. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking and storage space. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn’t require a leasing fee, but there is a $30 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

22320 W. Seven Mile Road (Berg-Lasher)

Located at 22320 W. Seven Mile Road, here’s an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that’s listed for $650/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Building amenities include assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The rental doesn’t require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

