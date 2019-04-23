Detroit will see a return of last week’s mild temperatures in the coming days, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone. Temperatures will reach a high of 67 degrees today, then turn cooler from Saturday to Sunday.
Rain is also in store for Tuesday, which shows the highest likelihood of rain at 80 percent, while the most rainfall is predicted on Sunday at 0.13 inches.
Skies will be mostly cloudy today and partly cloudy on Wednesday. Winds are forecast to reach a modest high of 17 miles per hour Tuesday, while today will be calmer with a top speed of just 12 mph.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone's local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).