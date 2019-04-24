Filed Under:detroit news

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is sinking a half-billion dollars into electric vehicle startup Rivian in a deal that has the companies working together on a new generation of Ford vehicles based on Rivian underpinnings.

Ford is investing $500 million in electric pickup truck maker Rivian, saying the two companies will work together to develop a new battery for plug-in vehicles.

Ford will become a minority partner in Rivian, which is based outside of Detroit and recently rolled out a new electric pickup truck and an SUV that will go on sale late next year.

Ford CEO Jim Hackett says in a statement that the partnership will bring a fresh approach to Ford’s intelligent and electric vehicles. He says Rivian will benefit from Ford’s manufacturing expertise and resources.

Rivian will remain an independent company. But Ford President of Automotive Joe Hinrichs will get a seat on the startup’s seven-member board.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s