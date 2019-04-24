Does Detroit Have The Best Music In The World? The Detroit Music Awards Say 'Yes!''We Have A Community Here That's Just Wonderful And Filled With Creative, Talented, Original Thinkers'.

Detroit Police Officers To Receive Training Following Racial Insensitivity ProbeThe Detroit Police Department will receive training on inclusiveness, diversity and cultural competency following an investigation into racial insensitivity among some officers and commanders at a west side precinct.

Witness at NCAA Trial Says He Paid Michigan and Other Big Ten Football RecruitsA key witness for prosecutors at a trial stemming from a crackdown on corruption in college basketball says he paid college football players to secure their business when they joined the NFL.

Flint Pediatrician's Book Selected As 'Great Michigan Read'Officials say Michigan traffic deaths dipped below 1,000 in 2018 for the first time since 2015.

Michigan Traffic Fatalities Dipped Below 1,000 For The First Time Since 2015Officials say Michigan traffic deaths dipped below 1,000 in 2018 for the first time since 2015.

Child Abuse And Neglect Cases Rising In Mid-MichiganThe number of child abuse and neglect cases are rising in Mid-Michigan and members of the CAN Council feels education is a great way to reduce the number.