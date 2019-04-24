Comments
Reports claim that 4.5 million people in our country are on parole or probation and more than half return to prison due to minor probation violations. This statistic hits close to home for hip-hop star Meek Mill whose ongoing legal battles, stemming from an arrest at age 19, have motivated him to go from artist to activist.
Today, he sits down with Dr. Oz and speaks out about the cracks within the parole system and how his army of high-powered leaders are calling for change.
Plus, Dr. Oz investigates the Theranos scandal. We speak to the investigative journalist who exposed how founder Elizabeth Holmes’ promise of diagnosing diseases from one tiny drop of blood was one that she couldn’t keep.