Filed Under:lottery

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

13-18-33-36-43-44

Estimated jackpot: $4.45 million

Poker Lotto

QC-JH-9C-9D-4H

Midday Daily 3

7-4-7

Midday Daily 4

2-9-2-9

Daily 3

0-0-1

Daily 4

1-2-7-5

Fantasy 5

13-20-22-26-35

Estimated jackpot: $346,000

Keno

02-17-20-21-24-25-27-36-37-38-45-50-53-54-58-62-63-67-70-71-74-78

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $212 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $150 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s