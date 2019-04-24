Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto 47
13-18-33-36-43-44
Estimated jackpot: $4.45 million
Poker Lotto
QC-JH-9C-9D-4H
Midday Daily 3
7-4-7
Midday Daily 4
2-9-2-9
Daily 3
0-0-1
Daily 4
1-2-7-5
Fantasy 5
13-20-22-26-35
Estimated jackpot: $346,000
Keno
02-17-20-21-24-25-27-36-37-38-45-50-53-54-58-62-63-67-70-71-74-78
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $212 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $150 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.