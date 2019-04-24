Filed Under:campaign 2020, pence, Trump

TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Michigan to tout the new North American trade agreement and to raise money for President Donald’s Trump re-election campaign.

Pence will have three events in the Detroit area Wednesday.

He will first participate in a fundraiser in Detroit for Trump Victory, a joint account with the Republican National Committee used for high-dollar gifts.

He next will tour Ford’s truck plant in Dearborn and then visit a Taylor business to speak to auto industry officials about the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the tentative pact that would replace NAFTA.

The revised version, signed by the countries but awaiting approval by their legislatures, is designed to encourage factories to move back to the U.S. It would give the U.S. economy a modest boost, according to an independent federal agency.

