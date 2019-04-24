Filed Under:Dr Oz, jayme closs

The abduction, escape, and rescue of Jayme Closs and the capture of her parents’ murderer, Jake Patterson, captivated the nation.

(Credit: The Dr. Oz Show)
Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 9 am on CBS 62, Dr. Oz examines if Patterson’s guilty pleas will be enough to keep him behind bars for life and the surprising message he had for Jayme from the courtroom.

Then, the teacher who helped Jayme get to safety speaks to Dr. Oz about the last time she saw her.

Plus, the Dish crew – Daphne Oz, Carla Lalli Music and Jamika Pessoa – show you how to make restaurant-quality steaks at home.

