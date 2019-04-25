Things are heating up in local high school baseball. Here’s a peek at some notable boys varsity baseball matchups on the calendar from in and around Detroit, selected using data from high school sports source MaxPreps.

(Credit: zsolt_uveges/ Shutterstock.com)

River Rouge vs. Communication Media Arts

The River Rouge Panthers (1-1) will play a nonconference game against the Communication Media Arts Pharaohs (5-1) at home on Wednesday, April 24. The first pitch is set for 4:30 p.m. at 1460 Coolidge Highway in River Rouge.

University Prep vs. University Prep Science & Math

The University Prep Panthers (3-6) will play a conference game against the University Prep Science & Math Cobra (0-1) at home on Thursday, April 25. It all goes down at 600 Antoinette, starting at 4:30 p.m. University Prep will be looking to remain undefeated in conference play this season, while University Prep Science & Match is searching for its first win.

Communication Media Arts vs. Denby

The Communication Media Arts Pharaohs (5-1) will play a nonconference game against the Denby Tars (0-1) at home on Friday, April 26. The clash is set for 4 p.m. at 14771 Mansfield.

Canton Preparatory vs. Chavez Academy

On Friday, April 26, the Canton Preparatory varsity Chargers (8-3) have a home conference game against the Chavez Academy Aztec Eagles (0-6). The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at 46610 Cherry Hill Road in Canton. Canton Preparatory is undefeated in conference play, whereas Chavez Academy has yet to win a conference game this season.

West Bloomfield vs. University of Detroit Jesuit

The West Bloomfield Lakers (5-1-2) have a nonconference game against the University of Detroit Jesuit Cubs (5-4) at home on Saturday, April 27. The action kicks off at 4925 Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield, starting at 10 a.m.

University of Detroit Jesuit vs. West Bloomfield

On Saturday, April 27, the University of Detroit Jesuit Cubs (5-4) face off against the West Bloomfield Lakers (5-1-2) in a conference game on their own turf. It all goes down at 8400 S. Cambridge Ave., starting at 2 p.m. While University of Detroit Jesuit boasts a 5-3 conference record, the visiting West Bloomfield boys are 3-0 in conference play so far this season.

Stevenson vs. Western International

On Saturday, April 27, the Stevenson Spartans (5-3) face off against the Western International Cowboys (8-5) in a tournament game on their own turf. The game will begin at 3 p.m. at 33500 W. 6 Mile Road in Livonia.

Southfield Christian vs. Communication Media Arts

On Monday, April 29, the Southfield Christian varsity Eagles (3-1) have a home nonconference game against the Communication Media Arts Pharaohs (5-1). The matchup is set for 4:30 p.m. at 28650 Lahser in Southfield.

Western International vs. Renaissance

The Western International Cowboys (8-5) have a conference game against the Renaissance Phoenix (0-2) at home on Tuesday, April 30. Catch the action at 1500 Scotten St., starting at 4 p.m. While Western International is undefeated in conference play, the Renaissance boys have yet to win a conference game this season.

Denby vs. Southeastern

The Denby Tars (0-1) will play a conference game against the Southeastern Jungaleers (2-1) at home on Tuesday, April 30. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m. at 12800 Kelly Road. Denby has yet to win a conference game this season, and Southeastern is undefeated in conference play so far this season.

This story was created automatically using local sports data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.