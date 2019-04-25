



— April 25 marks the 5-year anniversary that the City of Flint switched its drinking water from the Detroit water system to the Flint River.

It’s a day that remains fresh in the minds of those still struggling with the effects of the water crisis.

Neglect of proper corrosion control methods caused lead to leach into the water supply.

The crippling effect it had on residents played out on the national stage.

This anniversary marks a dark moment for the city, but a local program wants to use this day to get people the help they need.

The Flint Registry encourages people in the city to enroll if they were impacted by the crisis.

The program connects residents to services and resources.

And from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on April 25, the registry will have five sign-up locations in Flint. They include: Flint City Hall and the Greater Holy Temple. Starting at 11 a.m., you can sign-up at the registry offices at MSU College of Human Medicine, and at 4 p.m., the Latinx Technology and Community Center and Mott Community College.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist are also using the day to help offer resources.

They join with cabinet directors and volunteers to take part in a Flint Day of Service.

Federal and local agencies will be available to speak with residents at Hasselbring Park in Flint, starting at 2 p.m.

