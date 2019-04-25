Deadly Kissing Bug Confirmed In MichiganThe treacherous "kissing bug" has made its way far north in the United States, threatening human and pet health.

Michigan Legislature Limits Assets And Property That Can Be Seized In Drug CasesLaw enforcement could not permanently take ownership of cash and other property seized in drug cases unless certain conditions are met under measures that won final legislative passage Thursday.

Motown Records Aims To Boost Artists, Startups In HometownMotown Records is launching two new programs designed to boost musicians and music technology startups in its hometown.

Michigan Districts Unconstitutional, Must Redraw Congressional And Legislative MapsA three-judge federal panel ruled Thursday that Michigan's congressional and legislative maps are unconstitutionally gerrymandered, ordering the state Legislature to redraw at least 34 districts for the 2020 election.

10 Upcoming High School Baseball Games To Keep An Eye OnThings are heating up in local high school baseball. Here's a peek at some notable boys varsity baseball matchups on the calendar from in and around Detroit.

Crime Rose Last Month In Detroit: What's The Latest In The Trend?The number of crime incidents in Detroit saw an overall bump last month, after a previous decline, according to data from CrimeoMeter, which collects data from police agencies and validated sources.