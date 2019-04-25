The number of crime incidents in Detroit saw an overall bump last month, after a previous decline, according to data from CrimeoMeter, which collects data from police agencies and validated sources.

(credit by Prath/ Shutterstock.com)

Incidents rose by about 19 percent, from 5,081 in February to 6,058 in March. March’s increase in crime incidents puts the monthly total at about even with the same month a year ago. Crime tends to follow similar patterns over time, with seasonal ups and downs, making it useful to look at the year-over-year comparison as well.

(credit: Hoodline)

The offenses most on the rise last month were assault and theft. Assault rose from 1,489 reported incidents in February to 1,937 in March and has grown by 383 incidents since March of last year. Theft incidents went from 394 to 522 for the month, or about a 32 percent increase. Theft reports are also slightly up from a year ago.

While somewhat smaller categories, there was also a considerable percentage increase last month in alcohol-related offenses, from one incident per month to seven, and in harassment, from 65 to 99. Both alcohol-related offenses and harassment have increased since the same month last year.

There were 467 burglary reports last month. Burglary has remained at about the same level as in March of last year.

Among the few types of offenses that saw a downturn last month, fraud or financial crimes went from 501 to 497. Fraud or financial crimes have seen an overall downward trend since the same time last year.

Looking at crime patterns in different areas of the city, Downtown, Brightmoor, and Belmont saw the largest increase from February to March. Milwaukee Junction, Brush Park, and Riverdale also saw considerable percentage increases in crime offenses for the month, although they continue to have lower overall crime levels. Over the past year, crime has gone up the most in East English Village and declined the most in LaSalle Gardens.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays saw the most crime incidents last month. The largest increase from the previous month occurred on Fridays, Sundays, and Saturdays. Comparing times of day, midday, after midnight and late afternoon continue to see the most crime incidents on average each day.

To report a crime in progress or life-threatening emergency, call 911. To report a non-urgent crime or complaint, contact your local police department.

Head to CrimeoMeter to get free local crime alerts in your area.

This story was created automatically using local crime data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about our data sources and local crime methodology. Got thoughts about what we’re doing? Go here to share your feedback.