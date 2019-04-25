(Credit: Matt S./ Yelp)

If you love live music, there’s no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Detroit. From indie vibes to a Depeche Mode cover band to hard rock, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Hoodline offers a data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Slothrust

(credit: Deluxx Fluxx + Party Store Productions/ Eventbrite)

Slothrust combines soulful rock with an indie vibe, and they will bring their unique sound to Deluxx Fluxx on Thursday evening for a live show. The prolific band has released four albums and one EP, with their latest release covering songs by a wide span of musicians from Louis Armstrong to Britney Spears. Joining Slothrust will be the Portland-based rock band Summer Cannibals.

When: Thursday, April 25, 7-11:30 p.m.

Where: Deluxx Fluxx, 1274 Library St.

Price: $12

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Strangelove – The Depeche Mode Experience

(credit: Small’s Bar/ Eventbrite)

Depeche Mode devotees won’t want to miss this show. Strangelove presents ‘The Depeche Mode Experience,’ which spans the entire length of Depeche Mode’s nearly four-decade career. This is a true theatrical production evoking songs, costume changes and concert set pieces from Depeche Mode’s early days right up to their latest release in 2017.

When: Saturday, April 27, 8 p.m.- Sunday, April 28, 2 a.m.

Where: Small’s Bar, 10339 Conant St.

Price: $12

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

La Femme & Pietrzy Pierogi Pop Up

(credit: Dana F./ Yelp)

Are you looking to enjoy some women-centric music this Thursday night while also noshing on some excellent pierogies? Plan to attend this event at Willis Show Bar celebrating female musicians, artists and chefs. This event is co-hosted by women with an all-women lineup of performers.

When: Thursday, April 25, 8 p.m. & 10 p.m.

Where: Willis Show Bar, 4156 Third Ave.

Price: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

28th Annual Detroit Music Awards

(credit: Mehdi A./ Yelp)

Celebrate the best in Detroit music at this 28th annual event. All ages are welcome to attend and enjoy an evening of Detroit-based musical artists performing in a variety of genres.

When: Friday, April 26, 6-9 p.m.

Where: The Fillmore, 2115 Woodward Ave.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dead in 5 with Special Guests

(credit: Dana F./ Yelp)

Fans of hard rock will want to begin their Friday night at Small’s Bar in Hamtramck where Dead in 5 will play a live show featuring songs from their upcoming release ‘Automatic Death Machine.’ They will be joined by groups Dying for a Living, Hillbilly Knife Fight and Oscar Goldmen Overdrive. Ages 21 and over only.

When: Friday, April 26, 8 p.m.-Saturday, April 27, 1 a.m.

Where: Small’s Bar, 10339 Conant St.

Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.