Detroit will see a return of last week’s light rainfall over the next few days, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone. Tomorrow’s forecast shows the greatest chance of rain at 95 percent, with expected rainfall of 0.47 inches.
Also expect warm temperatures today and tomorrow. Temperatures will reach just 44 degrees on Sunday, then remain cool from Saturday to Monday.
Skies will be mostly cloudy on Monday through Tuesday. Winds will reach a modest high of 16 miles per hour on Saturday, while today will be quieter with a top speed of just 6 mph.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone's local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).