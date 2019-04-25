



DETROIT (the Patch) LinkedIn’s new Detroit office is now open on downtown’s historic Woodward Avenue.

The 75,000 square-foot office in the Albert Kahn-designed Sanders and Grinnell buildings at 1523 Woodward represents a huge expansion within the market for LinkedIn, which began its operations out of Detroit’s WeWork space in 2017 with just 15 team members.

“We made a conscious decision to invest in Detroit because we believe we can have a meaningful impact on the local economy and put our money to work in a community that is rebuilding,” said Mike Gamson, LinkedIn SVP, Global Solutions. “This is an important step to help level the playing field and further democratize access to jobs.”

LinkedIn is the latest in a slew of tech-minded companies that have chosen to either move or expand their operations to Detroit, including Waymo, WeWork, Google, Snap, Twitter, Microsoft, Amazon, Grand Circus, Uber, Pinterest, Quicken Loans, StockX and countless others.

“LinkedIn knows as much as anyone about the importance of tying threads, so it only makes sense that they chose Detroit’s urban core for their next major regional office,” said Dan Gilbert, Bedrock founder and chairman. “LinkedIn’s move downtown is another example demonstrating that Detroit’s tech scene is rapidly growing, bringing with it established companies and start-ups alike, which in turn is attracting exceptional talent to the Motor City. And it’s that talent that is in turn attracting more of these types of exciting companies. In other words, it is the yin and yang of today’s global economy.”

Momentum on Woodward

Just yesterday, it was announced Detroit would be Waymo’s first (and the world’s first) factory 100% dedicated to the mass production of autonomous cars just minutes from downtown.

In addition, earlier this week, global wealth management firm UBS opened a new office just blocks away from LinkedIn at 1201/1217 Woodward, and earlier this month Bedrock purchased the Fowler Building at 1225 Woodward, which will soon be renovated and home to destination retail.

Global retailer H&M announced earlier this year that they will open their first Detroit location this fall, by opening a large, 25,000-square-feet store with stylish apparel for the whole family located along the Woodward shopping district on the same block as LinkedIn’s new office.

Directly across the street is the world’s first Shinola Hotel, opened in January of this year, as well as the $1B Hudson’s Site development currently under construction.

