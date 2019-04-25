Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Detroit if you’ve got a budget of $600/month.

(credit: Zumper)

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers a data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

17131 Gitre Ave. (Van Steuban)

(Credit: IPS Property Management)

(Credit: IPS Property Management)

Listed at $600/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom apartment is located at 17131 Gitre Ave.

The unit offers hardwood floors, a dishwasher, and ample closet space. The building boasts an outdoor space. Animals are not allowed. The rental doesn’t require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

17725 Manderson Road

Located at 17725 Manderson Road, here’s an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that’s also listed for $600/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. An elevator is listed as a building amenity. Cats are allowed. There isn’t a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

825 Whitmore Road

Listed at $600/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 825 Whitmore Road.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors and ample closet space. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, storage space, and secured entry. Cats are allowed. The rental doesn’t require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

7800 E. Jefferson Ave.

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 7800 E. Jefferson Ave. It’s listed for $599/month for its 544 square feet of space.

In the unit, expect air conditioning. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

10 Ferris St.

Located at 10 Ferris St., here’s an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that’s listed for $550/month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors. The building boasts on-site laundry and an elevator. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. The rental doesn’t require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable and is bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.