By Mickie McLeod

29 Days in and there are only eight castaways left on this season of SURVIVOR: EDGE OF EXTINCTION.

Missed last night’s episode? Here’s what went down…

It’s no surprise that Lauren’s now feeling betrayed by her closest ally, Wardog. He left her out of the loop when he made an epic blindside on Kelley Wentworth. Now, it’s Wardog, Ron and Devens (Rick) on the outs. Although these three weren’t working with each other initially, they know they need each other. These three made a bold move last week, and everyone sees them as the threats.

One person that definitely sees this is Gavin, who was also left out on the vote against Wentworth. At one point in this episode, he asks Wardog why he voted out Wentworth and wants an explanation of why he was left out on that vote. However, Wardog’s reaction did not sit well with Gavin. Gavin realizes that it’s time to target against one of the big guys — specifically the Wardog.

Now, it’s every man for themselves. We’re at the point in the game where every vote is a reflection on your “Survivor Resume.” If you go with the easy vote, you don’t build a strong resume. If you vote out a threat, that’s just one less “shield” to protect you from getting voted out next. Where will the votes lay after everything is said and done?

Reward Challenge

In this episode, the remaining eight castaways were divided randomly into two teams of four:

Wardog, Lauren, Devens & Julie

Victoria, Ron, Aurora & Gavin

The teams had to race through a series of obstacles in the deep Fiji water. After the teams completed their obstacles and collected four floating rings, they would have to toss those rings onto individual posts. The first team that completes this challenge, wins reward — and boy was it a good one:

The winners would be shipped off onto a boat to a mud spa. Followed by the spa, they’d be served a platter of sandwiches, salads, brownies along with an additional full spread of desserts. This was the reward to win.

It was close between the two teams, but it was thanks to Devens who just pushed himself a little extra– winning for himself, Lauren, Wardog and Julie! These four enjoyed themselves at the spa and took the time to unplug themselves from the game.

Well, not everyone. While Rick and Devens were relaxing, Julie and Lauren took this opportunity to strategize and align with one another. These two said they’re ready to make a move on either Devens or Wardog. They, along with the others back at camp, have realized that these two are the most powerful players in the game now. For example, Wardog has been “barking” orders and conducting nearly every vote — and now he recently made his boldest move on voting out his closest ally in the game, Kelley Wentworth. And Devens has also been playing an impressive game, whereas he has already been voted out and has earned his spot back in after spending time on the Edge of Extinction! It’s clear that these two are on thin ice.

Meanwhile, back at camp, Ron, Victoria and Aurora are considering that Devens is a stronger player than Wardog, and he needs to get voted out next. However, Gavin is ready to get that sweet revenge on Wardog. It’s unclear what’s the best move.

But little does anyone know, it’s Ron who has been working both sides. Everyone is Ron’s ally. He voted with Wardog and Devens last week to get Wentworth out and now Wardog and Devens believe that he’s in their corner and will vote along with them. These three have proved they’re making the biggest moves in the game, and they need one another to protect themselves. But, Ron notices that Wardog and Devens are a much bigger threat than he is.

So, what way will Ron vote?

Individual Immunity Challenge

Immunity is back up for grabs! Everyone wants it, and everyone needs it. Without an idol, you have a one-in-seven change you’ll be voted out next.

On “go,” the castaways battled it out against one another through a series of physical obstacles. Through the obstacles, the castaways would have to collect three buoys that had rings tied on them. One of these three keys would unlock the last part — a star puzzle. Once the key unlocks the puzzle, the castaway would have to assemble it as fast as they can. The first person who solves their puzzle, wins the sweet Individual Immunity.

Everyone wanted this one. It was a close race indeed. Aurora, a challenge beast this season, was leading the way at first. But something inside Rick Devens sparked, and he picked up his pace, rushing through this challenge like there was no tomorrow. Needless to say, he earned his second win — and won Individual Immunity.

No one was thrilled.



Tribal Council

This Tribal Council was brewing with anx.’ Besides Rick Devens, everyone was ready to make their big move. Wardog knew he was the one everyone had their eye on now that Devens is safe. He even acknowledged to us viewers watching at home, that the smart move would be getting him out next. However, he was ready to get out one of the “goats,” specifically Aurora.

Aurora has been a “challenge beast” this season, and she can get wild with her outspoken self. She’s actually a threat too if you think about it. She’s been fighting and hanging on by a string every Tribal Council. Last week, she shared her most precious advantage with Ron — an extra vote. Although they didn’t use the extra vote yet, she wanted to gain his trust. Now, Ron’s stuck in the middle. Does he vote along Wardog and Devens, or does he make a move on Wardog?

These remaining castaways are playing a wise game. And it’s been known. The jury, including the newest vulnerable, Kelley Wentworth, were all relieved when this vote declared that Wardog was the one voted out at this Tribal Council.

Now, Devens continues to be on the outs, as Wardog is heading towards the Edge of Extinction. Everyone besides Devens voted him out, and things aren’t looking up. Will Devens survive another vote? Who will come back in this game after the Edge of Extinction expires?

Look out for next week’s episode; it’ll sure be a good one with family visits! Get ready for the tissues; these family episodes can get pretty emotional.

Who is your favorite this season? I’ve been rooting for the Morning anchor, Rick Devens since day one and he’s certainly building an impressive Survivor resume! I’m also a fan of Ron’s game too — he’s sneaky but very smooth. All of these remaining castaways have made some sort of significant move this season — it can be anyone’s title.

