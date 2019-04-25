Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of adorable pups up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Detroit so you won’t have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Bagel, pit bull terrier and beagle mix

Bagel is a female pit bull terrier and beagle puppy staying at Rebel Dogs Detroit.

Bagel likes to socialize — she’ll get along great with cats, dogs and kids. She already has all of her shots, and she’s been spayed. Good news: she is already house trained.

From Bagel’s caretaker:

Bagel! We were called to rescue Bagel – she had walked into someone’s back yard. She was terrified and confused. Noone contacted us about her, and now she is ready for adoption. Bagel is a five month old Beagle-pit mix, and now she has a bubbly and curious personality! She has some good old dangly ears, and a lot of wag! Bagel would love to live with another dog – especially one who loves to play tug, or rough house. Bagel is used to leash walking and and is pretty potty trained already! She is not mouthy and loves some down time in a lap in between her play sessions!

Read more about how to adopt Bagel at Petfinder.

Rootie, terrier mix

Rootie is a male terrier puppy staying at Home Fur-Ever.

Rootie is ready to make friends — he’s happy to keep company with other dogs. His vaccinations are up to date, but he hasn’t been neutered yet. He’s still working on getting house trained.

From Rootie’s caretaker:

Part of a litter of 8 puppies surrendered to our rescue, Rootie is the most playful and silly pup of the pack. He is the most independent and is content finding his own nook to sleep in or just playing with his toys. He needs plenty of toys for interaction. He loves ropes, balls and any toy he can toss and chase around. He will make the best friend to an active family or person.

Read more about how to adopt Rootie at Petfinder.

Peach, terrier

Peach is a female terrier puppy being kept at Home Fur-Ever.

Peach is a social animal — she’ll get along great with your other dogs. She is vaccinated, but she hasn’t been spayed yet. She’s still working on getting house trained.

From Peach’s caretaker:

Part of a litter of 8 puppies surrendered to our rescue, Peach (AKA Princess Peach) is bigger than both of her brothers and is the queen of the pack. She’s busy, bossy, and quite the beauty. She has no fear and wants to meet everything and everyone around her. When everyone is sleeping and she will be caught having one eye open so she doesn’t miss a thing. Peach will make the best furry friend as she wants to play and be with you all the time.

Read more about how to adopt Peach at Petfinder.

Faygo, terrier mix

Faygo is a male terrier puppy being cared for at Home Fur-Ever.

Faygo likes to socialize — he loves other dogs. He has all of his shots, but he hasn’t been neutered yet. He made great progress on his house training.

From Faygo’s caretaker:

Part of a litter of 8 puppies surrendered to our rescue, Faygo is playful and feisty with his littermates and likes to play tug with his toys and he enjoys being held. He’s using his potty pad consistently.

Read more about how to adopt Faygo at Petfinder.

Rock N Rye, terrier mix

Rock N Rye is a male terrier puppy currently housed at Home Fur-Ever.

Rock N Rye plays well with others — he’ll get along great with other dogs. He is vaccinated, but he hasn’t been neutered yet. He made progress on his house training.

From Rock N Rye’s caretaker:

Part of a litter of 8 puppies surrendered to our rescue, Rock N Rye is adventurous and playful. He really likes his toys. He gives lots of kisses and loves attention! He’s using his potty pad.

Read more about how to adopt Rock N Rye at Petfinder.

Tipper, terrier mix

Tipper is a male terrier puppy staying at Home Fur-Ever.

Tipper is ready to make friends — he’s happy to keep company with other dogs. His vaccinations are already up to date, but he hasn’t been neutered yet. He’s already house trained.

From Tipper’s caretaker:

Tipper is a super sweet boy, with lots of love and smooches for everyone he meets. He was given up by his mom because she could no longer care for him. He is housebroken and will ask to go out. He knows how to sit and will shake hands for treats. He needs work with walking on a leash. He loves toys and including his Kong and his tug rope. He does well with other dogs too but would need to go to a home with older kids or an adult home. He was born with a bone deformity affecting his legs that might correct itself as he gets older with proper nutrition and exercise or it might need surgical correction.

Read more about how to adopt Tipper at Petfinder.

Chloe, miniature pinscher

Chloe is a female miniature pinscher puppy being kept at Home Fur-Ever.

Chloe is the life of the party — she’s happy to keep company with other dogs. She has all of her shots, and she’s been spayed. She’s still working on getting house trained.

From Chloe’s caretaker:

Chloe is a very sweet and well-mannered puppy. She loves attention from people and wants to be around them. She is ready to find her new forever family. Chloe loves being around other dogs and a home with another dog is required so she can have a companion to play with. Kids over 5 or an adult home and a fenced yard are best. She is working on house training and her basic puppy manners at her new foster home.

Read more about how to adopt Chloe at Petfinder.

