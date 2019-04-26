Detroit (CBS Detroit) – City Year helps students and schools succeed. Fueled by national service, City Year partners with public schools to provide research-based support to help students stay in school and on track to graduate while becoming ready for college and career success. In 2018-2019, 91 City Year AmeriCorps members are serving in 10 schools in Detroit, reaching more than 6,500 elementary, middle and high school students during the school year.

Since 2013, dPOP has been transforming workplaces across the country into authentically creative, collaborative and culture-focused environments. Exercising an elevated understanding of office functionality, sustainability, and wellness, dPOP designers leverage analytics and research to deliver immersive brand experiences while optimizing operations and productivity.

“City Year puts corps members in schools around the Detroit area so that we can bring positivity, and make sure the students get the things that they need to excel in school,” explains Michallene Thacker-Mann, Managing Director of Development at City Year. “Partners like dPOP help us bring a wonderful environment that invites students to do their very best.”

“dPop is a commercial interior design firm, and this is our third year partnering with City Year, says Jennifer Janus, President of dPOP. “We donate our design services to help redevelop a classroom in one of the Elementary or Middle Schools in Detroit.” Home to a treehouse nook, innovative maps, and comfortable furniture, this space will be used as a base for City Year AmeriCorps members to mentor students, collaborate and innovate together.

“It really shows the support that City Year has given us throughout the year by partnering with dPOP to offer such a space, where students can come in and feel relaxed and they can actually learn,” adds Cynthia Clayton, Principal of Burns Elementary-Middle School “The districts’ goal is when our students rise, we all rise.”

But we think 3rd Grader Amoi Morris summed it up best when she said: “this means so much to me, this is everything that I imagined.”

Watch for “Eye on Detroit” segments weekdays during “CBS This Morning” at 7 a.m. featuring unique and positive stories from the Motor City.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.