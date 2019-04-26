Filed Under:detroit news

DETROIT (CBS Detroit/ AP) — Thousands of students from dozens of countries are in Detroit this week competing in the biggest youth robotics event in the world.

Still, organizers of the FIRST Championship hope it gets a lot bigger.

President Don Bossi says FIRST has a presence in only 12% of U.S. schools.

He and others with the Manchester, New Hampshire-based nonprofit is trying to attract more students, including from under-represented communities.

 

The event started Wednesday and runs through Saturday at Cobo Center and Ford Field.  Students are competing in timed matches and using their robots to complete a variety of tasks.

This is the second year for the FIRST Championship in Detroit.

