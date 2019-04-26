Comments
DEARBORN (the Patch)— Human remains were found near Downtown West Dearborn and police believe the unidentified man may have been homeless, according to the Dearborn Police Department.
On Tuesday the Dearborn Police Department was notified by CSX Transportation that possible human remains had been located in a wooded area near Michigan Avenue and Miller Road.
Officers responded and searched the area and confirmed the remains to be human. The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s office now has the remains and based the preliminary findings, investigators believe that foul play was not involved, Dearborn police said.
