Menu
Sports
Latest Sports
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
Michigan
Michigan State
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Video
Pittsburgh Steelers Picks Devin Bush
Former Michigan player, Devin Bush, gets selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft.
5 hours ago
More
Travel
Only CBS
News
Latest Headlines
City Year AmeriCorps Helps Detroit Students And Schools Succeed
What Movie Should You Go See Today?
In the age of streaming entertainment, it can be hard to leave the couch. But movie theaters still offer a special experience for those willing to get out of the house. Want to see what's out there? Take a look at this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Detroit.
Global Youth Robotics Competition Returns To Detroit
Thousands of students from dozens of countries are in Detroit this week competing in the biggest youth robotics event in the world.
Undetected Michigan Water Leak Leads To Nearly $19K Bill
An undetected water leak in Michigan's Upper Peninsula led to a family getting a nearly $19,000 bill.
Colder Weather, Spring Snow Expected In Parts Of Michigan
Colder weather and spring snow are expected this weekend in parts of Michigan.
No Cash For Man Who Spent Nearly 9 Years In Prison Before Being Acquitted
A court says a Kent County man who spent nearly nine years in prison before winning an acquittal in a sexual assault case doesn't qualify for compensation for the wrongly convicted.
Weather
More Weather
School Closings
Local Radars
Weather Stories
Weather Videos
First Forecast Weather April 26, 2019 (Today)
Drier Conditions This Afternoon and Evening
5 hours ago
First Forecast Weather April 26, 2019 (This Morning)
Rain Continues This Morning
12 hours ago
Weather Stories
Detroit To See More Light Rainfall Ahead
Detroit will see a return of last week's mild temperatures in the coming days, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone.
Expect A Return Of Light Rainfall In Detroit
Detroit will see a return of last week's mild temperatures in the coming days, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone.
Sports
All Sports
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
U-M
MSU
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
PGA
Latest Sports
Stream The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans comes to you live from TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana.
NWA Wrestling Legend Magnum T.A. Talks Resurrection Of Crockett Cup
NWA legend Magnum T.A. had his pro wrestling career cut short, but is now experiencing a resurgence with a new generation of fans.
Rashan Gary To The Packer At 12
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said his veteran additions on defense during free agency gave him more flexibility with his draft picks, but it didn't necessarily mean he would shy away from a defensive player in the first round if someone he liked was there.
Tigers Split Series With Red Sox
Six solid innings by Rick Porcello were plenty with Boston's suddenly resurgent offense hitting more like last year's World Series champions.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Detroit Boasts A Hot Lineup Of Music Events This Week Wondering Where To Find The Best Music Venues In Town?
Wondering where to find the best music venues in town?
5 Ways To Enjoy Your Week In Detroit
Looking to mix things up this week? From a yoga class to a movie screening, here are some solid options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.
The 3 best music venues in Detroit
Wondering where to find the best music venues in town?
8 Upcoming High School Baseball Games To Keep An Eye On
It's a big week in regional high school baseball. Here's a preview of 8 boys varsity baseball games to watch this week in and around Detroit.
Celebrate Earth Day Across Metro Detroit
In observance of Earth Day on April 22, there are several events planned across Metro Detroit to help you celebrate our beautiful planet.
Here are Detroit's Top 5 Fitness Spots
In search of a new favorite fitness spot in Detroit?
Video
All Videos
Michigan Matters
Eye on Detroit
News
Weather
Autos & More
Station Info
CBS 62
Advertise
Contests
Travel
6 Secrets To A Magical Walt Disney World Vacation
Susan Veness shares her top 6 secret hacks to make the most of your Walt Disney World vacation.
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Autos
Ford To Invest $500M In Electric Vehicle Startup
Ford is sinking a half-billion dollars into electric vehicle startup Rivian in a deal that has the companies working together on a new generation of Ford vehicles based on Rivian underpinnings.
Senate Budget Boosts Road Spending, Far Short Of Whitmer's Plan
A transportation budget advancing in Michigan's Legislature would boost road spending, but far short of the $1.9 billion net increase proposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
More
CBS Entertainment
Stream The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans
April 26, 2019 at 5:10 pm
Filed Under:
CBSSports.com
,
TPC Louisiana
,
Zurich Classic