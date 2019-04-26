Eye On Detroit - dPOP and City YearHome to a treehouse nook, innovative maps and comfortable furniture, this space will be used as a base for City Year AmeriCorps members to mentor students, collaborate and innovate together. City Year helps students and schools succeed. Fueled by national service, City Year partners with public schools to provide research-based support to help students stay in school and on track to graduate while becoming ready for college and career success. In 2018-2019, 91 City Year AmeriCorps members are serving in 10 schools in Detroit, reaching more than 6,500 elementary, middle and high school students during the school year. Since 2013, dPOP has been transforming workplaces across the country into authentically creative, collaborative and culture-focused environments. Exercising an elevated understanding of office functionality, sustainability and wellness, dPOP designers leverage analytics and research to deliver immersive brand experiences while optimizing operations and productivity.

3 hours ago