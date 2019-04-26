In the age of streaming entertainment, it can be hard to leave the couch. But movie theaters still offer a special experience for those willing to get out of the house. Want to see what’s out there? Take a look at this week’s lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Detroit.

(Credit: Breakthrough/ TMDb)

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes‘ Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.

(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)

Salt of the Earth

The issues the miners are striking for include equity in wages with Anglo workers and health and safety issues. Ramon Quintero helps organize the strike, but at home he treats his wife, Esperanza Quintero, as a second class citizen. Esperanza, who is pregnant with their third child, is usually passive, but she changes her attitude when the men are forced to end their picketing by a Taft-Hartley Act injuction.

Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent and an Audience Score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this old-school film is a must-see. Variety’s Variety Staff said, “‘Salt of the Earth’ is a good, highly dramatic and emotion-charged piece of work that tells its story straight. It is, however, a propaganda picture which belongs in union halls rather than theatres,” while of Time Out noted, “This is pretty amazing.”

It’s playing at Cinema Detroit (4126 Third St.) through Wednesday, May 1. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Shazam!

A boy is given the ability to become an adult superhero in times of need with a single magic word.

With a Tomatometer Score of 90 percent and an Audience Score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, “Shazam!” has proven a solid option since its release on April 5.

“For a long, glorious stretch, ‘Shazam!’ plays like the anti-Nolan antidote it is,” noted Joshua Rothkopf of Time Out, while Salon.com’s Matthew Rozsa said, “‘Shazam!’ is the funniest, sweetest and most innocent movie in the DC Extended Universe – a sign that it is at last ready to compete with Marvel.”

Catch it on the big screen at Bel Air Luxury Cinema (10100 E. 8 Mile Road) through Thursday, May 2. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Breakthrough

When he was 14, John Smith drowned in Lake St. Louis and was dead for nearly an hour. According to reports at the time, CPR was performed 27 minutes to no avail. Then the youth’s mother, Joyce Smith, entered the room, praying loudly. Suddenly, there was a pulse, and the younger Smith came around.

With a Tomatometer Score of 64 percent and an Audience Score of 77 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, “Breakthrough” is well worth a watch. The Los Angeles Times’s Katie Walsh said, “One of the more authentically moving entries in the genre, fueled by a gripping lead performance from ‘This Is Us’ star Chrissy Metz,” while Frank Ochieng of ScreenAnarchy stated, “…divine and soul-searching. ‘Breakthrough’ is warmly inviting for its ability, to be honest, moving, melancholy, and deliver its truthfulness in profound revelation.”

Get a piece of the action at Bel Air Luxury Cinema (10100 E. 8 Mile Road) through Thursday, May 2. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.