Chase Elliott Gets First Win For Chevy At TalladegaChase Elliott felt right at home, embraced by fans at a track a few hours from home and one where his father celebrated victory a couple of decades before.

Detroit Lions Draft Haul Highlighted By Hockenson and TavaiDetroit general manager Bob Quinn was asked if it gives him pause when the Lions seem to be valuing a player more than various analysts.

Tigers Fall To White Sox 4-1López struck out a career-high 14 and allowed two hits in six innings to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 4-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers for a sweep of their abbreviated two-game series.

Tiger Takes Another Week Off Turning Down Quail HollowThis would be only the third time in his career that Woods did not play between majors. He went nine weeks between the Masters and U.S. Open in 2006 when his father died, and eight weeks between the Masters and U.S. Open in 2008 when his left leg was badly injured.