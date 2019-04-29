Comments
GRAND HAVEN (the Patch) — Police in Michigan are asking any drivers who may have found some of the $30,000 in cash that spilled onto a state highway last week to return it.
The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said a man spilled about $30,000 onto US-31 on Friday afternoon and drivers stopped to grab the cash, WDIV reported.
The owner of the money eventually arrived and told officers that he was carrying approximately $30,000 in cash in a cardboard box. He said that he inadvertently left the box on the bumper of his truck. The box fell off his bumper while he was driving north on Beacon Blvd, sending the cash across the roadway just south of the bridge.
Officers and witnesses collected $2,470.00 from the road and surrounding area.
