YPSILANTI (AP) — A Michigan prison inmate who said she was stung by a bee has died after being discharged from a hospital.

Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz says Lisa Marie Johnston collapsed Friday while pushing another inmate in a wheelchair at the women’s prison in Washtenaw County. She died two hours after she had been returned to prison.

The 37-year-old was taken to a hospital on Wednesday.

Records show Johnston was sentenced in March to at least two years in prison for a drug crime in the Traverse City area.

Gautz tells the Detroit Free Press that Johnston collapsed before an appointment with prison medical staff. He says a follow-up is typical after a hospital discharge.

