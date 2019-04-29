Filed Under:Detroit Proud, Ferndale, Ferndale Spring Fever, festival, Local Music

Ferndale Spring Fever took over venues in Ferndale this past weekend, boasting 9 touring headliners and over 30 local artists as supporting acts.

Re-live the excitement of the first Ferndale Spring Fever festival in these snaps from local attendees!

New to “Seen in Detroit”? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!

Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!

 

View this post on Instagram

name a more iconic duo it’s okay I’ll wait

A post shared by Alicia Kalsi (@whitexsparrows) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s