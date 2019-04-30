Filed Under:Kentucky Derby, Omaha Beach

Omaha Beach is the 4-1 early favorite for the Kentucky Derby after drawing the No. 12 post position.

Bob Baffert-trained Game Winner is the 5-1 second choice from the No. 16 post in the 20-horse field that was drawn Tuesday for Saturday’s first leg of the Triple Crown.

Game Winner will start inside stablemate Roadster, the 6-1 co-third choice with Improbable, another Baffert colt who will go off from the No. 5 hole in the 1 1-4-mile race at Churchill Downs.

Omaha Beach is trained by Hall of Famer Richard Mandella and enters the $3 million showcase on a three-race winning streak.

Baffert is going for his sixth Kentucky Derby win and second straight. Last year he won with Justify, culminating in the Triple Crown. That came three years after he took the Triple Crown with American Pharoah.

