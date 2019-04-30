MICHIGAN (the Patch)— With the final season of HBO’s hit series “Game of Thrones” in full swing and novelist George R. R. Martin finishing up the final books in the epic fantasy series, “A Song of Ice and Fire,” a new report shows which character Michigan is most obsessed with. Researchers at GetCenturyLink.com dug into Google Trends data to see which character each state searches for most.
Some states prefer to search for characters who are among the living. Others are looking up characters who didn’t quite make it to the end. Googlers in Michigan searched for Daenerys Targaryen most, according to the analysis, which was published in March. To avoid spoiling the books or TV show for future fans, Patch is refraining from indicating whether the character lives, dies or is somewhere in between.
Daenerys Targaryen, a key character played by Emilia Clarke in the show, was the most searched for “Game of Thrones” character nationwide, perhaps unsurprising given her prominent role in driving the plot forward. Fair warning — clicking the link may include spoilers, depending on how far along you are in the TV series.
Sixteen states searched for her most, meaning the “Mother of Dragons” and “Breaker of Chains” can add “Most Googled” to her illustrious list of titles. California, Colorado, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington were among the states obsessed with Daenerys.
Khal Drogo, played by Aquaman star Jason Momoa, was the second-most searched for character with six states, five of which were in the South. Tyrion Lannister and Joffrey Baratheon, played by Peter Dinklage and Jack Gleeson, respectively, were the next highest.
Click here to continue.