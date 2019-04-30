Comments
PONTIAC (the Patch) — Police are investigating after 27-year-old woman was found dead inside her Pontiac home and her 3-year-old daughter had been there alone until her death was discovered.
According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the woman’s aunt went over to do a welfare check on her niece Monday after not hearing from her for two days. She reportedly found the woman unresponsive inside her home and called 911; responding officers said the woman was “lying on the floor, obviously deceased and beyond any help.”
Police said there were no signs of trauma, but the woman has a history of drug use and several empty aerosol cans of compressed air had been found near her body.
