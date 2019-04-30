ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — Warm up the bus, Mize could be ready for the show.

Detroit Tigers No. 1 draft pick Casey Mize pitched a no-hitter for the Erie SeaWolves in his Double-A debut Monday night.

Mize threw 98 pitches while overpowering the Altoona Curve. He hit the first batter of the game but got a groundball double play. He struck out seven and walked one, facing one over the minimum.