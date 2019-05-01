WATCHAttorney General Barr Testify at Senate Hearing
YPSILANTI (the Patch) — Police in Washtenaw County are investigating after several trash bags containing dog remains were discovered on the side of the road.

The Community Work Program in Ypsilanti found the bags near McGregor and Coolidge roads in Ypsilanti Township while collecting garbage, according to reports. There is no surveillance in the area, so authorities are asking for the public’s help for any possible information.

