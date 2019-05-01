(Credit: Al P./ Yelp)

It’s the United States’ favorite day to celebrate Mexican culture, but it’s not, as many believe, Mexico’s Independence Day — that comes Sept. 16.

(Credit: Molesko Studio/ Shutterstock.com)

Cinco de Mayo instead commemorates a significant military victory, in which the Mexican army defeated French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

Want to celebrate the occasion and show off your newfound knowledge of Mexican history? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best Mexican restaurants in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own methodology. Use our list to score a delicious Cinco de Mayo meal.

1. Taqueria El Rey

(Credit: Rodrigo T./ Yelp)

Topping the list is Taqueria El Rey. Located at 4730 W. Vernor Highway in Southwest Detroit, the Mexican spot and beer bar is the highest-rated Mexican restaurant in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 326 reviews on Yelp.

2. El Asador

(Credit: Suzy P./ Yelp)

Next up is Springwells’ El Asador, situated at 1312 Springwells St. With four stars out of 307 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican spot and steakhouse, also serving seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. E & L Supermercado

(Credit: E & L Supermercado/ Yelp)

Southwest Detroit’s E & L Supermercado, located at 6000 W. Vernor Highway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mexican spot, meat shop and grocery store 4.5 stars out of 47 reviews.

4. La Fogata Mexican Grill

La Fogata Mexican Grill, a Mexican spot that offers sandwiches and more, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 10 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5015 Livernois Ave. to see for yourself.

5. El Salpicon Detroit

(credit: Sam M./ Yelp)

Finally, over in Springwells, check out El Salpicon Detroit, which has earned four stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mexican and Latin American spot, which offers seafood and more, at 8600 W. Vernor Highway.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.