DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Poker Lotto

JS-AS-3C-7C-10C

Midday Daily 3

7-2-8

Midday Daily 4

8-4-0-6

Daily 3

5-4-4

Daily 4

1-4-1-8

Fantasy 5

01-04-06-20-26

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

03-05-14-16-21-23-26-29-31-37-44-50-51-55-56-59-60-62-64-71-75-77

Mega Millions

24-37-41-61-70, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3

Estimated jackpot: $229 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $181 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

