Livingston County — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says Lawrence Adell Sefa, 65, of Fenton, has pleaded guilty to racketeering.
The plea was made in Livingston County Circuit Court and follows charges filed against him in 2017.
The State says Sefa used a fake mortgage assistance scheme to steal tens of thousands of dollars from 33 Michigan residents facing foreclosures.
Sefa, through his company LAS Loan Assistance Centers promised victims that he could negotiate mortgage modifications and save their homes.
The State says he did little to nothing to obtain modifications and many lost their homes in the process.
Sefa has pleaded guilty to one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony. If he pays restitution of $116,615 at or before sentencing, he agrees to be sentenced to 12 months in prison.
He will be sentenced August,2nd.
