Detroit Man Charged In Slaying Of Father, Wounding Of Mother A 35-year-old Detroit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his father and wounding of his mother.

Michigan Man Shot During Drug Raid Sues County, Sheriff's Deputy A western Michigan man shot by police during a 2017 drug raid and now serving time in a federal prison has sued Kent County and the sheriff's deputy who shot him.

2 Face Charges Related To Vandalism Of Gerald Ford GravesiteAuthorities say two people suspected of defacing the gravesite of former President Gerald Ford and first lady Betty Ford have been charged with misdemeanors.

GM Recalls Trucks Due To Fires Caused By Engine Block Heater CordsGeneral Motors is recalling over 368,000 pickups and other trucks worldwide after 19 reports of fires caused by engine block heater cords.

Former Macomb County Clerk Arraigned On Larceny A former county clerk has been arraigned on a larceny charge in connection with the withdrawal of $1,660 from the bank account of a 78-year-old Detroit-area woman.

Michigan Matters: L. Brooks Patterson on the Fight for His Life, Denise Ilitch Sounds Off on HBO ReportL. Brooks Patterson says he’s determined to win his newest fight -- one involving his health as he appeared on Michigan Matters with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain in a conversation about his battle with stage four pancreatic cancer.