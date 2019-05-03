



AZ (CNN) — The video is hard to watch.

A dad is filming his twin daughters’ first moments of life at Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center when doctors drop their then-3-pound baby Morgan onto her head.

“No one can prepare you for seeing the negligence, seeing them carelessly handle her,” said their mom, Monique Rodgers. “This is a baby. She’s fragile. She’s 3 pounds, and you’re handling her like she’s a sack of potatoes, like she’s not a human being.”

Monique and her husband Derrick said when they confronted the doctor about what happened, they got no apology.

“I showed him the video, and he was speechless. He didn’t say anything,” said Derrick.

Morgan spent 12 days in the NICU, and once they were home Monique noticed her shaking, so she took her to a new doctor.

She said that doctor had Morgan’s paperwork and noticed an ultrasound was ordered by the hospital five days after birth due to her low birth weight, and the results showed she had a grade 1 brain hemorrhage.

Monique said she had no idea testing was done at all.

“No matter how small it is, I should’ve been notified that she was having an ultrasound done. I should’ve been notified of the results,” she said.

The Rodgers are now wondering if the drop was a factor in their daughter’s brain bleeding.

But Dr. Greg Marchand, an OBGYN unaffiliated with the case, said that type of non-severe hemorrhage isn’t surprising in this baby, with or without the drop.

“It’s certainly not abnormal, in fact, pretty common in low birth weight babies,” Marchand said.

But he did say there was clearly lack of communication from the doctors to the family.

“I did see the video and it was pretty disturbing,” said Marchand. “When you know that a mistake has happened, it is common practice to admit it as quickly as possible and give full disclosure to the family.”

Now, Monique and Derrick are hoping to get more answers and praying their baby is OK.

“As a mother, you’re supposed to be your child’s protector, and I felt like I couldn’t do that, that day,” said Monique.

Baby Morgan is scheduled to see a neurologist in August.

Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center sent Arizona’s Family the following statement on Thursday:

“Because of patient privacy laws and a request from the family not to release information, we are unable to comment specifically on this matter. The safety of our patients and their families is always our top concern. The medical team at Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center takes this matter extremely seriously and is working to conduct a comprehensive review.”

