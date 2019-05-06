What better way to thank our teachers than to give them free stuff during Teacher Appreciation Week.

The appreciation week started around 1944 in Arkansas and was given national attention when First Lady, Eleanor Roosevelt persuaded Congress to Proclaim March 7 National Teacher Day. 1985, the NEA, National Education Association, changed the day celebration to a week-long event.

Arby’s

Some Arby’s locations are giving teachers and administrators a free sandwich Tuesday. Teachers must show their ID.

Bruegger’s Bages

Teachers: Here’s a little reward for all you do! Get a free medium coffee with any purchase this week at participating bakeries, in honor of #TeacherAppreciationWeek. pic.twitter.com/v4BR2mfNAz — Bruegger's (@Brueggers) May 6, 2019

All week teachers can receive a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. Teachers must show their ID.

Chipotle is offering a buy one, get one free on all entrees, Tuesday from 3 p.m. to close. Teachers must show their ID.

Teachers and staff get a free adult buffet Tuesday for National Teacher Appreciation Day with a valid school ID and a coupon.

Get a free large 1-topping pizza with any purchase all week long at Cottage Inn Pizza. Teachers must show their ID.

McDonald’s is not offering a nationwide deal for educators, however, RetailMeNot is reporting that some McDonald’s locations are offering a free 6-piece chicken McNugget meal to those with a valid ID.

MOD Pizza is offering teachers buy-one-get-one on MOD-size pizza or salads on Tuesday. Teachers must show their ID.

All week long, Pei Wei is offering 33% off regular entrees on in-restaurant purchases. Teachers must show their ID.

All week long Potbelly Sandwich Shop is offering teachers buy-one-get-one-free sandwiches. Teachers must show their ID.

Sonic is thanking teachers and everyone who appreciates them but offering up a free Route 44 drink or slush with purchasing food on their app. You must use the promo code TEACHERS.

Download the app at www.sonicdrivein.com/app.

OTHER DEALS:

Adobe offers teachers 80% off products all year long.

Amazon offers teachers that have an .edu email address an Amazon Student membership for free for six months.

Apple offers discounts throughout the year for students via the Education Store.

Barnes & Noble offers educators discounts year-round. Teachers can save up to 25% on Educator Appreciation Days, along with other deals.

Costco is offering an exclusive teacher online-only discount where teachers can purchase a membership and receive $60 in savings.

