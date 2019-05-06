Filed Under:detroit, detroit news

DETROIT (AP) – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and his wife are divorcing.

Duggan and his wife, Mary Loretto Maher, issued a joint statement Friday announcing the action, which they described as “painful” but the “best decision.” Maher filed for divorce the same day in Wayne County Circuit Court.

A divorce settlement conference has been scheduled for Aug. 2.

(Credit: Bill Pugliano/ Shutterstock.com)
Duggan also is facing a possible recall. The recall petition whose language was approved this week cites an investigation into whether Duggan and others provided improper help to a nonprofit group that tries to prevent premature births. It also cites his ties to the woman who leads the nonprofit.

The city’s independent inspector general is investigating the matter.

His office has denied any wrongdoing.

