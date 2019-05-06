NOVI (Patch) – The Kroger Co. of Michigan Friday announced its plans to invest $97 million in Michigan during 2019 by adding two new stores, remodeling 11 stores and adding three new fuel centers. New stores will open in Warren and Sterling Heights, with the latter a Kroger Marketplace featuring kitchenware, baby items and toys, clothing, wine and beer and much more in addition to the location’s extensive grocery selection.
The same day, one of the Dearborn locations announced it would be closing, leaving a competing location across the street open.
Kroger plans to expand Kroger Pickup to 20 Michigan store locations during the coming months. Pickup is an online ordering service that allows customers to shop online for groceries and other products and then pick up orders at requested stores.
“Our significant investment in Michigan with new stores and services represents our ongoing commitment to Michigan customers and the communities we serve,” said Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs manager, The Kroger Co. of Michigan. “It also reconfirms our partnership with our Kroger associates and the Michigan companies and agricultural producers who supply our stores with high quality products.”
During 2019, Michigan Kroger will continue to move forward with its bold Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan to end hunger in the communities it serves and eliminate waste across the company by 2025. The company recently introduced its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Innovation Fund, which encourages creative thinkers and innovators to apply for grants for emerging technology and ideas that will help prevent food waste.
“Kroger is among the largest employers in Michigan, with over 18,000 associates assisting customers in 120 stores,” Hurst said. “We feel honored to serve the people of southeast Michigan and to implement the Kroger Purpose to feed the human spirit through food, inspiration and uplift.”
Click here to continue.