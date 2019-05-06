Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Poker Lotto

QC-JD-4C-7H-8H

Midday Daily 3

0-8-4

Midday Daily 4

3-2-6-3

Daily 3

8-0-1

Daily 4

3-3-3-8

Fantasy 5

11-15-28-31-34

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

04-06-10-17-21-25-30-35-42-49-55-57-58-59-60-63-66-67-75-77-79-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $273 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $215 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

