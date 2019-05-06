Filed Under:Michigan News

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – State officials are seeking volunteers to help remove invasive plants from a number of Michigan state parks.

The Department of Natural Resources says the stewardship workdays will be held this month at parks in southeastern and southwestern Michigan.

They’ll be targeting garlic mustard, an invasive plant that threatens native habitats.

(Credit: Anne Kitzman/ Shutterstock.com)
Dates, locations, registration forms, and other information are available on the DNR’s website. Volunteers are asked to register by using the form or by emailing freih@michigan.gov.

(Credit: Boundless Images/ Shutterstock.com)
Among the locations where work will be taking place are Hoffmaster State Park in Muskegon County, Highland Recreation Area in Oakland County, Warren Dunes in Berrien County, Belle Isle in Wayne County and Saugatuck Dunes in Allegan County.

