MICHIGAN (PATCH) — Thousands of Michigan students from over 200 schools, along with their parents, teachers, and community leaders, will join students around the country for Bike to School Day (B2SD) on Wednesday, May 8.
Organized by Michigan Fitness Foundation’s Safe Routes to School (SRTS) program staff in conjunction with Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), this day celebrates the benefits of cycling in a fun, family-friendly way.
“Michigan Fitness Foundation gets people moving across the state,” said Mike Kapp, Administrator for MDOT’s Office of Economic Development. “When families have safe routes to travel, they can incorporate more physical activity into their daily commute, whether to school, work or for fun. By having a day dedicated to biking to school, we can show families what’s possible in their community.”
B2SD is growing across the state, organizers said.
Detroit Public Schools has added a new component to the day by including the Detroit Fitness Foundations’ Lexus Velodrome in the action. Students will partake in a bike rodeo, helmet fittings, bike safety and track demonstrations at the Midwest’s only indoor Velodrome.
